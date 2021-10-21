MONDAY, OCT. 11
9:41 a.m. Unlicensed driver on North Street. The vehicle was stopped for almost causing a collision and was cited for driving without a license.
3:52 p.m. Disturbance on Presidential Circle. Reporting party called to advise that her niece was “going off the wall,” yelling and screaming at her mother. The mother has been trying to get the daughter to move out. Officer responded for a civil standby while the daughter left.
4:17 p.m. Vandalism to a car on Vine Street. Someone broke the door of the reporting party’s car. Officers responded to the civil matter.
6:06 p.m. Fraud on Orangewood Drive. Reporting party states that his stimulus checks have been stolen, forged and cashed. Reporting party was referred to the treasury department.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
9:15 a.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street. Vehicle driving erratically and stopping at green lights for long periods of time. Officers responded, driver contacted.
10:25 a.m. Graffiti at Parkland Farms Boulevard.
11:58 a.m. Coroner’s case on Stirrup Loop. Reporting party advised that he had not heard from his neighbor in a few days, entered the property and found his neighbor dead in the bathroom.
1:27 p.m. Harassment on W North Street. Reporting party states her ex has been following her since mid-September and sending her harassing/threatening messages via text/phone, stating he's going to take her dog. Reporting party said yesterday she left from work to 711 and the subject was there and it was not accidental. An officer responded and met with the male and the reporting party.
7:36 p.m. Violation of restraining order on Second Street. Reporting party heard two male voices screaming from her backyard. Officers responded and contacted a female who has a restraining order against her boyfriend. She confirmed that it was them yelling. The officer advised the subject that he was under arrest. The subject ran and was not detained. Other officers were advised that he is subject to arrest for a violation of a served court order.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
11:06 a.m. Disturbance on University Street. A male transient was screaming and cursing at himself. Officers responded.
11:59 a.m. Embezzlement on Westmont Court. Reporting party states his brother in law took his car on Friday with permission and was supposed to return it on Friday night but hasn’t. Officer responded, report taken.
2:10 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone changed a price tag to make an item $12 cheaper. Officer responded, report taken.
3:25 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. A homeless female was lying on the sidewalk screaming. At first the reporting party thought she needed medical attention, but the woman was just screaming and said she won’t leave until she gets something to eat. Woman left upon officer arrival.
4:30 p.m. Disturbance on University Street. A male is making threatening remarks and saying he will shoot someone. Officers responded and the male denied making such threats and was admonished for his actions.
4:45 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Male arrested for three warrants.
5:58 p.m. Domestic incident on Dry Creek Road. A homeless couple was fighting and the female punched the male in the head and the male was choking the female. Officers responded and cited the male. The female said she’d care for the male and the couple was released.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
7:11 a.m. Vehicle tampering on March Avenue. Reporting party believes someone was trying to steal his car. He found the light on inside the car, the door open and the ignition tampered with. Report taken.
3:26 p.m. Petty theft on Powell Avenue. A 10-year-old stole gum. Reporting party wants the child’s parents notified. The child lied about his name at first but he was eventually identified and released to his mother.
8:27 p.m. Threats on University Street. Reporting party states her 13-year-old daughter is receiving threats from someone on Snapchat stating they are going to kill/shoot her and is also sending voice snaps of a navigation system giving directions to her residence. Officers responded. Report taken.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
7:54 a.m. Non-injury accident on Healdsburg Avenue. A gray pickup truck rear ended a Lexus. The pickup truck driver did not have a license
10 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party wants to trespass a female in a wheelchair sleeping overnight on the north corner inside of a parklet. She is urinating, littering and lighting items on fire including candles, papers, matches, cigarettes and a marijuana joint. Reporting party is most concerned about the fire. The reporting party is to provide dispatch a trespass notification letter.
12:29 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. A reckless driver was seen driving into oncoming traffic and ran over a curb. The reporting party was unsure whether the driver was just old. Officers responded but were unable to locate the driver.
2:02 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery on Healdsburg Avenue. A police sergeant located a parked stolen vehicle. A male and a female were both arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and the male was cited for a Sonoma County warrant. Both were transported to the county jail.
4:36 p.m. Harassment on Canyon Run. Reporting party and partner are receiving texts and voicemails from a former roommate/neighbor. Subject is naming a male subject in county jurisdiction involved in sex trafficking. Reporting party states she has not talked to the female subject in 20 years. Officers advised the reporting party and partner that this woman had called multiple people in town, radio stations, etc with the same story and all info had been forwarded to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
12:34 a.m. Drunk driver on Dry Creek Road. Driver was arrested and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
1:35 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Two males stole wine from a store.
1:08 p.m. Unlicensed driver on March Avenue. Male driver cited.
1:52 p.m. Assault on Plaza Street. Reporting party says the night before they were assaulted by a friend of a friend. The reporting party went to the bathroom and the subject asked the reporting party to leave with her. The reporting party declined and then somehow ended up on the ground. The subject grabbed the reporting party by the hand and dragged her from the bathroom to the exit while she was still on the ground. Reporting party wants to press charges.
