MONDAY, OCT. 18
3:07 a.m. Graffiti on Front Street. Report taken.
10:23 a.m. Battery on Grove Street. The daughter is hitting the reporting party with keys because she was upset that her mom took away her phone and her laptop. She took off in her mom’s car. Officers made contact with the girl and she was arrested and transported to juvenile hall.
1:03 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a female was trying to steal four items. Officer responded and the suspect paid for the items.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
9:25 a.m. Sexual assault on Matheson Street a “few years ago.” A subject shared that she was sexually assaulted at a location on Matheson Street a few years ago and the reporting party is very concerned for the student.
4:27 p.m. Hit and run accident on Matheson Street and Vine Street. Reporting party was traveling eastbound on Matheson when he was sideswiped by a vehicle that was traveling westbound. The car had crossed over to the reporting party’s side and swiped the car, causing damage. Report taken.
11:08 p.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. A subject was being verbally abusive to people. Officers responded and brought the subject to another location for the time being.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
2:23 a.m. Battery on East Street. Reporting party said he was assaulted with a broomstick and was punched. Suspect was described as a male, 5'8", bald, blue eyes, blue hoodie, with a sleeping bag and backpack. Reporting party stated he had a broken and bloody hand. Dispatch contacted medical and officers responded and checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim was transported to the Healdsburg hospital per request.
7:56 a.m. Vandalism on Vine Street. Reporting party’s tires were slashed sometime during the night. Report taken.
11:12 a.m. Trespassing on Center Street. Reporting party said there was a male transient panhandling in front of a business. Subject moved along.
12:52 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Vine Street. Reporting party is a vendor. His white Mitsubishi box truck was stolen. Officers responded to the scene and the vehicle was later found on Kinley Drive and returned to the vendor.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
7:05 a.m. Warrant service on Terrace Boulevard. Officer initiated activity.
10:05 a.m. Burglary to a vehicle on Vine Street. The reporting party’s box truck was stolen yesterday and now they’ve noticed that $500 worth of potato chips were stolen from the truck and that the emergency brake was damaged.
2:08 p.m. Disturbance on North Street. Reporting party said he saw two females mutually slapping faces in a fight. Parties separated and when officers responded all was quiet.
3:18 p.m. Vandalism on Front Street. Report taken.
3:49 p.m. Disturbance on East Street. A male subject was behaving erratically and yelling at someone’s face and he gestured as if he would charge at them. He then barged into someone’s office and wouldn’t leave and said “why don’t you kiss me.” He finally ran out and the reporting party called the police station. Officers responded and the man had returned and officers attempted to calm down the man.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
8:06 a.m. Hit and run accident on Prince Avenue. Reporting party believes the accident occured at night when she heard a loud bang. There was damage to her left rear fender, wheel well and tire. Report taken.
10:48 a.m. Unwanted subject on Piper Street. A man was sleeping in a mausoleum and was urinating with his pants down. Subject moved along.
12:17 p.m. Violation of court order on North Street. Subject had texted the reporting party and was in her backyard in violation of a court order. The male subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
4:27 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. Officer initiated activity. Arrest made, subject transported to county jail.
7:21 p.m. Domestic incident on Second Street. Reporting party said there were two people, a male and a female, yelling and threatening one another and the male attempted to hit the female. Officers made contact with the female who denied any physical dispute and said she may contact the police department later to further discuss the incident.
7:36 p.m. Warrant service on Front Street. Reporting party called to report that she had two subjects on her porch who were being threatened by three or four individuals who were outside a condo and one of the individuals had a knife. Another reporting party stated he had contact with the couple who said they were scared and being threatened by someone. Officers responded to the area, no subjects were located. Made contact with the two subjects reporting the threats, threats unfounded. The female was provided a courtesy transport and a male was arrested under a warrant and transported to the county jail.
10:35 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party called to report a female was falling down in a parking lot and asking for help. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
8:56 a.m. Disturbance on Palm Avenue. Mentally unstable woman was yelling and screaming out of a window. The woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of San Francisco and transported to the county jail.
11 a.m. Burglary on March Avenue. Reporting party said a male is breaking into his parent’s garage and the parents are out of town. An officer responded and called the parents who said they do not want the man arrested. Rather, they want him to get mental health help.
1:18 p.m. Grand theft on Haydon Street. Golf clubs valued at $6,000 were stolen.
4:20 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Center Street. A vehicle accident turned into an altercation between the parties involved. A male was given a citation.
4:55 p.m. Drunk driver on Center Street. Son took responsibility for the father in the incident.
8:03 p.m. Accident on Sunset Drive and Valley View Drive. A vehicle drove off the road in a non-injury accident and was pulled back onto the road.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
2:22 p.m. Physical domestic incident on Grove Street. Someone called 911 but was immediately disconnected. The number was called back and a female answer sounded frantic and as if she were sobbing. Officers responded to the address and determined the incident to be a domestic battery. The suspect was not on scene. The victim was evaluated by EMS crews.
