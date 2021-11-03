MONDAY, OCT. 25
9:30 a.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. An employee was concerned about a male who was harassing her and was allegedly throwing various objects. Officers responded and the male was asked to leave.
10:40 a.m. Petty theft on Quail Court. Reporting party believes someone stole his handicap placard. Report taken.
1:04 p.m. Disturbance on Matheson Street. Two males were reported to be fighting. Officers responded and discovered that it was a father and son dispute. The situation was resolved.
3:35 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A felony warrant subject was seen on Healdsburg Avenue. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
5:31 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. A Chevy Camero was stolen sometime during the night. Report taken.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
10:14 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. A female was loitering, camping and panhandling and was asked to leave but refused to do so.
4:42 p.m. Hit and run accident on Center Street. A grey BMW hit the reporting party’s car and another car. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
12:47 a.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Officer initiated activity. A female subject was stopped and cited for three warrants.
11:52 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A theft of over $400 was reported,
5:10 p.m. A woman came into the police department asking for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. She stated she has been receiving pictures of ammunition and other threats from him.
10:25 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Reporting party said she bought “dope,” but the plastic bag was empty and now she’s out $150 and wants to file a report. An officer said they may not take a report since the theft stems from an illegal drug deal.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
12:34 a.m. Warrant service on Mitchell Lane. A male subject was cited on an out of county warrant.
8:50 a.m. Self surrender warrant. A male subject came into the police department to self surrender on three misdemeanor warrants out of Sonoma County. Citation issued.
10:49 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that her car was burglarized the day before and that a checkbook, fishing license, vape pen, pack of cigarettes, $40 in cash and a credit card were stolen from her car.
11:26 a.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue. A female driver of a Camero that drives through Healdsburg Avenue has a loud backfire, according to the reporting party. The reporting party has observed this daily and has observed elder people dodge away from the sound out of fear. For information only.
1:26 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Orangewood Drive. Reporting party states that her catalytic converter was stolen.
6:26 p.m. Drug influence on Vine Street. Reporting party states that a male was smoking crack in the area. Officers responded, searched the subject and didn’t find any narcotics. They did find however, debit cards and gift cards, which the male said he had found. The items were taken as found property.
8:02 p.m. Accident on University Avenue. Reporting party states that she hit a pedestrian while making a turn and then put the male subject in her car and took him to the hospital, but doesn’t believe he is injured. Report taken.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
2:40 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A female subject was arrested under two Sonoma County warrants.
12:06 p.m. Burglary on First Street. Reporting party states she received a text from her sister that she is breaking into her house and the sister may have a pocket knife in her bag or vehicle and a terrier that barks and won’t be friendly with police. Officers responded and the incident was reported with no crime.
5:54 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. A man was barely able to walk and was seen getting into his car. Officers responded but were unable to locate the man.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
1:58 a.m. Disturbance on Plaza Street. A man in a suite was verbally fighting with the reporting party. Officers responded, separated the two, and provided the reporting party a ride to their hotel.
4:50 a.m. Domestic incident on Grove Street. A mother and her daughter got into a fight and the daughter left the house very upset. Officers responded, but the girl had returned home and both declined medical aid.
5:04 a.m. Battery on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone called to make a suspicious injury report. A victim was kicked in the side by her best friend.
1 p.m. Accident on North Fitch Mountain Road. A vehicle ran into a ditch at a hillside. There were no injuries and the vehicle was cleared from the roadway.
2:40 p.m. Reckless driver on Vista View Drive. Someone was reported to be driving and constantly stopping and crossing the double yellow line. An officer responded and spoke with the female driver. No crime reported.
7:55 p.m. Public intoxication on Center Street. A male and a female both appear intoxicated, looking for a car.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
12:26 a.m. Unwanted subject on Grove Street. The reporting party came home to find her ex-boyfriend in her house. He doesn’t have a key and he shouldn’t be there. It looks like he tried to cook an egg in the house, but the egg exploded. An officer responded and the man voluntarily left the property.
11:19 a.m. Petty theft on Center Street. A woman with a crutch tried to steal a pair of earrings but was unsuccessful. The woman was asked to leave.
1:46 p.m. Burglary on Winding Creek Way. Reporting party states a possible break-in and an assault occurred sometime around midnight in the home his two daughters share with another tenant. Reporting party states he was told that an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughter's broke into the residence and assaulted the male tenant and said there was blood all over the property. Officers responded and advised the daughter to have her sister and the roommate contact police. Reporting party is going to press charges if there is any damage.
5:02 p.m. Domestic physical incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone was heard screaming and then the reporting party saw a male swinging on the female but could not tell if the physical was mutual. Officers responded to the report but were unable to locate the subjects.
8:09 p.m. Vandalism on College Street. Reporting party states that she was sitting in the living room when her window was broken with rocks. She believes it was a trick-or-treaters playing a prank.
