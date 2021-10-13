MONDAY, OCT. 4
10:58 a.m. Unwanted subject on Powell Avenue. Subject was yelling at people and was asked to leave.
11:09 a.m. Graffiti on W Grant Street. Report taken.
6:03 p.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. A woman in a store refused to wear a mask and refused to leave the business.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
4:27 p.m. Accident on Dry Creek Road. Non-injury, property damage only accident. Reporting party would like a report taken.
4:43 p.m. Indecent exposure on East Street. A subject walked past the reporting party’s bedroom window with an exposed buttocks. The reporting party would like to press charges. An officer responded and the reporting party clarified they just want the subject to receive counseling.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
10:22 a.m. Violation of court order on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party called the police department to advise that the person they have a restraining order against is on the property. The female person was arrested for violation of court order and transported to the county jail.
1:04 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states a male was smashing out a car window with an aluminum ramp. The male subject was arrested on a felony Clearlake Police Department warrant and transported to the county jail.
3:07 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Reporting party came into the police department to report that someone stole her handicap placard from her unlocked vehicle. Report taken.
4:34 p.m Drunk driver on March Avenue. Reporting party states there’s a possible intoxicated driver. The report was transferred from CHP.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
12 a.m. Warrant service on Matheson Street. Reporting party states a woman in a wheelchair was yelling in the courtyard. The woman was cited on two Sonoma County warrants.
8:08 a.m. Burglary on El Arroyo Drive. Reporting party wants to report a theft that occurred some time in the night and that he has missing tool bags and hand tools. Report taken
9:25 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states her wallet was stolen out of her work locker and believes her locker was tampered with. Reporting party notified her employer.
9:39 a.m. Grand theft on Piper Street. A full set of tools valued at $4,500 were stolen from a subject’s unlocked truck.
12:00 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states a shoplifter has stolen amounts up to $230. Report taken.
5:21 p.m. Harassment on Sparrow Court. Reporting party has received a third party information regarding an ongoing issue with her 15-year-old daughter and other high school girls from Cotati. Three months ago her daughter received a threat that she would be killed. The daughter did not report the threat but now her phone number has been distributed and she received an inappropriate photo. Report taken.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
8:25 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue roundabout. A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Driver states she was passing an oncoming car and did not see the man in the crosswalk. The man was lying in the street, awake, breathing and able to talk. Medical aid given.
10:12 a.m. Verbal disturbance on Mill Street. Subject throwing coffee and personal items and yelling at drivers as they pass by. Officers responded and escorted the female subject off of the property.
1:12 p.m. Fraud on Redwood Drive. Reporting party states they are receiving text messages stating that they have girls for prositution and if they don’t follow through with a purchase they will be killed. Due to a Sonoma County address, the incident had to be reported and transferred to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
3:35 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A homeless woman in a wheelchair stole some hand towels. Subject cited.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
6:35 p.m Violation of court order on North Street. Reporting party has received third party information that the person they have a restraining order against is at her house. She’s not home but is afraid the person may get in. Officers responded but said the area at their house was clear.
9:01 p.m. Violation of court order on North Street. Reporting party states the person she has a restraining order against is in her home cutting up her clothes and sending her videos. Officers responded but the subject had left the residence. Officers searched the area for the suspect. Report taken.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
12 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. No injuries reported.
6:22 p.m. Burglary to a vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that his cousin’s trailer had its lock broken and paint was stolen. Report taken.
10:16 p.m. Reoccurring violation of court order on North Street. Reporting party states the subject who she has a restraining order against is back at her house with the lights on and the door open. The male subject is sending her photos that he is waiting for her and is throwing her stuff out of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.