MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10:31 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. A female verbally attacked an employee and the reporting party would like to speak to an officer about it. Officer responded.
11:10 a.m. Disturbance on Foss Creek Court. Reporting party states a woman jumped out of her vehicle and was yelling obscenities and calling her child a “devil child,” and was scaring her child. When officers arrived the woman was gone but officers advised the reporting party to call the police department if the woman returns.
4:26 p.m. Physical disturbance on Mason Street. Reporting party is having a problem with her 14-year-old daughter who has a mental illness. The daughter was threatening and hurting the reporting party and shoving her. Officers responded and medical aid was requested. Issue resolved.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
12:33 p.m. Drunk driver on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party witnessed a hit and run with a Toyota pickup. The drunk driver was arrested and transported to the county jail.
1:24 p.m. Public intoxication on Grant Street. A male was seen staggered around with slurred speech. The male was arrested and transported to the county jail.
4:26 p.m. Drug activity on Center Street. Reporting party states that a female was chopping up drugs and doing them with a straw. Officers responded and made contact with the female that matched the description.
6:16 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. Subject cited.
9:55 p.m. Physical disturbance on Sherman Street. Reporting party states her mom and her friend are in a physical fight. Both parties separated upon the officer's arrival.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
2:05 a.m. Domestic incident on Powell Avenue. Mendocino County Sheriff deputy requesting a welfare check on a suspect’s boyfriend. Officer’s responded, report taken.
4:51 p.m. Domestic incident on North Street. Reporting party states that he saw a male and female throwing punches at each other. Officers responded and a male subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
7:30 p.m. Warrant service on Second Street.
11:21 p.m. Violation of court order on North Street. Reporting party advised she is the protected party in a served restraining order and said she is not home but the restrained individual is at her house and has been sending her threatening text messages. Officers responded to her home. There were three subjects there who said the restrained subject had not been to the home in the past few hours. Informational report taken.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
9:47 a.m. Weapon violation on Prince Avenue. Male juvenile was found to be in possession of a folding knife. The juvenile was cited to diversion and taken home by a parent.
1:36 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a large section of fencing was removed as well as plasti pillars. Report taken.
3:12 p.m. Physical domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states a male is waving his arms in the air and yelling at an individual and pushed the individual. Officers responded to the area and dealt with the subjects.
5:20 p.m. Physical domestic incident on Vine Street. Male and female seen fighting. The male was reported to have been pushing the female and pulling her hair. Officers responded and the male was arrested and transported to the county jail.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
11:32 a.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road.
6:03 p.m. Hit and run accident on Vine Street. Reporting party states she saw a vehicle hit a parked vehicle.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
12:16 a.m. Public intoxication on North Street. A subject was attempting to open the reporting party’s car door. The subject was given a courtesy ride to their hotel in Santa Rosa.
2:25 a.m. Drunk driver on Redwood Highway/Lytton Springs Road. Officer initiated activity. Driver arrested and transported to county jail.
4:11 p.m. Drunk driver on Old Redwood Highway at Arata Lane. Driver swerving all over the roadway and fluctuating speeds. Transferred to CHP.
8:09 p.m. Reckless driver on University Avenue. Light grey truck seen driving on the opposite side of the road. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the subject.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
1:29 p.m. Reckless driving on Grove Street. Reporting party called to advise that drivers are “blowing through” the stop sign and would like extra patrol of the area when possible.
3:06 p.m. Disturbance on Sunset Drive. Reporting party, not on scene, states her brother is having a "mental crisis." They spoke to the crisis unit and were advised to take him to the emergency room, but he won't cooperate with his father who is on scene. Said her brother was throwing and breaking things around the house, but hasn’t hurt anyone and wasn’t throwing anything at anyone directly. Officers responded with medical aid.
6:37 p.m. Warrant service on Kinley Drive. Citation issued.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
10:58 a.m. Unwanted subject at Powell Avenue. Male subject was yelling at people. Officers responded and asked the subject to leave.
