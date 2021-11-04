Healdsburg resident Christine Webster has been riding tricycles, or trikes, for 11 years since a stroke in 2008 rendered her unable to drive a car. After putting countless miles on her old trike, a local couple decided to buy her a brand-new electric trike.
Webster is acquaintances with a local couple, who wished to remain unnamed, and one day she ran into them at one of the Tuesdays in the Plaza concerts. She casually mentioned that she was going to test ride a new trike since hers was starting to get worn out.
She said while she likely wasn’t going to be able to afford a new trike, she was going to try one out and shop around anyways and the couple said they would like to get her a good quality electric trike.
“I was floored,” Webster said.
Webster was able to pick up her donated, top-of-the-line electric trike last week at Spoke Folk Cyclery on Center Street.
“It’s like magic. I’m just so grateful,” Webster said.
The new trike has a top speed of 20 mph and has a throttle and pedal assist, according to Drew, who works at Spoke Folk and helped Webster set up the trike last Thursday.
The trike also has specially made pedals for Webster, a basket and a handmade sign that a friend had made for her. The trike was specially ordered from Washington and Webster said she felt like a kid at Christmas when it arrived.
Webster said while she sent a bouquet of sunflowers to the couple who donated the trike, she didn’t know how else to thank them.
“My idea was to call the newspaper,” Webster said.
She said she wants to get it out there that these are “big-hearted people.” Since her stroke, she said the townspeople have really supported her.
“I don’t think I’d be here without them,” she said.
Webster is now passing her old trike down to someone because she wants to bring the giving spirit full circle.
“I wanted to give it to someone who really needed it,” Webster said.
In searching for someone to give the trike to, she eventually was contacted by a Santa Rosa woman who asked if she could buy it for her son. Webster only wanted to give the bike away and eventually, the woman agreed to accept the free bike.
