The beloved Healdsburg summer tradition of having Tuesdays in the Plaza will return starting July 6.
The free outdoor concert series will run until Aug. 31 and the Healdsburg Community Services Department hopes to announce the series lineup some time at the end of this week.
“Tuesday concerts are a big deal … and I think it marks an important milestone in where we are with the emergency and so this coming back I think will be a sigh of relief that we’re maybe not out of it (the pandemic), but we are almost there,” said Matt Milde, the city’s community services facilities and events supervisor.
Not only was the weekly event put on hold due to COVID-19, but funding for the event was cut in 2020 and for the subsequent two years when the city of Healdsburg was forced to make budget cuts due to a decrease in revenue from Transit Occupancy Tax.
The return of the series is made possible by a $20,000 grant from the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District.
In addition, the community services department will be launching a fundraising effort in the hopes of raising an additional $40,000 to support the series.
According to Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig, the series costs around $60,0000.
“There’s a third component and that is our sponsorships from various businesses, so that is in process as well, so those three pieces will come together to help fund the entire series,” Themig said.
Milde couldn’t quite share yet who will be in the musician lineup for the series, however, he said this year they’ve tried to book a diverse array of artists in order to showcase a wide variety of musical genres.
“We’ll see some good local talent this year and we’ll also see some diversity in the style of music,” he said.
Milde said they will be following the latest California Department of Health recommendations regarding masks.
The Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series will also feature food from local vendors.
“This year will be very different because we are doing things in a very tight turnaround. Typically we would gravitate toward local food vendors and because of either staffing concerns or other reasons that they are not able to participate, we do have to do broader outreach, so we have a number of vendors that are coming in, some local and some mobile. We’ll have a good variety of food,” Milde said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.