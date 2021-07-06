With the recent passing of Peter (Pete) Foppiano, the community of Healdsburg has not only lost a former mayor but also is now grieving the death of one of its favorite sons. An only child, born to Joe and Angelina Foppiano in 1953, Foppiano progressed through local schools, always at the head of his class, went on to college at U.C. Berkeley and returned home to eventually serve a long career as a local elected official, two-term mayor and a community leader. Foppiano died on June 30 from a fast-advancing thyroid cancer that left him in a coma in his final few days. He was 68.
As a young scholar, and later as an elected official, Foppiano recorded many “firsts.” He was Healdsburg’s youngest Boys Scout Eagle Scout and he won a trophy case full of history and spelling bee trophies. When first elected to Healdsburg’s city council at the age of 30, Foppiano garnered more votes than any previous council candidate through the city’s 126-year history. He went on to serve four more terms, twice as mayor.
Foppiano’s city hall tenure was a dynamic time for the city when many economic development initiatives were launched and the community turned toward a future as a world-class wine country destination. Foppiano cast important votes to support downtown renovations, façade improvements and streetscape projects. He was part of the leadership that won citizen approval of a series of general obligation bonds that funded the construction of a new city hall, firehouse and modern multiple-story police station.
“Pete was very instrumental in that campaign,” said Joe Palla, who was Healdsburg’s police chief at the time. Palla is now a Cloverdale city council member. “He was a fantastic guy and good councilman. I always had the upmost respect for him. He would listen, give full consideration and then explain his thinking and position.”
Foppiano twice sought to win the north county seat on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, in 1994 and in 2014. Seeking to replace the retiring supervisor Nick Esposti in 1994, Foppiano lost a close race to Paul Kelley who went on to serve four terms on the county board. Although Foppiano enjoyed a broad coalition of support from environmental, labor and fellow elected officials from nearby cities, he lost when Kelley retained the endorsement of Esposti and the building and development industry.
For many years after leaving the ranks of local elected officials, Foppiano continued to serve in many capacities as a community leader. Many people considering their own runs for public office sought his political acumen and personal advice. Most of the time, Foppiano served in an unofficial capacity for various candidates’ campaigns.
In most recent times, Foppiano dispensed his political analysis and commentary on KSRO radio’s “The Drive” afternoon talk show with host Steve Jaxson. “Pete was a gentle giant, one of the kindest people we know, and a true everlasting friend of the show,” Jaxson wrote on KSRO’s website. “Pete was a mainstay in Healdsburg politics, loved his wife and his Cal Golden Bears, and was generous enough to serve as a co-host, analyst, and fill-in host on The Drive.”
Current Healdsburg mayor Evelyn Mitchell and the city council ordered the city hall flags to fly at half-mast in memory of Foppiano on July 6-7.
“I was very saddened to learn of Pete’s death,” said Mitchell. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Pete was a rock in our Healdsburg community, always looking for ways to do what was best for Healdsburg. When I was running for council he was very supportive and offered me some words of wisdom based on his vast experience. I truly appreciated his help.”
Randy Casey worked with Foppiano at Golden Bear Financial, Foppiano’s mortgage broker company, for 25 years. “I loved Pete,” said Casey. “If I ever needed anything he would always help me. And he did that for everybody. He was just a great guy.”
Casey remembered Foppiano sharing a few childhood stories about when he had to pick prunes like many other Healdsburg kids when prunes were the primary crop of the region, “He would tell me how much he hated that work because of the all wasp stings.”
As an only child, Foppiano also did not have any children, but he had two cats — Sparkles and Mittens — that friends said he loved very much.
With his wife Marion Barbieri Foppiano, the couple enjoyed cruises along the Alaska coast and other travels including frequent visits to their timeshare on Oahu, Hawaii.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that Foppiano was 63. He was 68.
