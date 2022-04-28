Dear readers,
The Healdsburg Tribune, after struggling for years along side thousands of small newspapers in the country, is ending its coverage of the community, ceasing all newsgathering activities and closing its downtown office, effective immediately.
Staff are moving on, and volunteers are cleaning out the office and getting ready for rummage sale of old desks, chairs, bulletin boards and office supplies.
Local historians say our lineage stretches back to 1865 and newspaper called The Democratic Standard. The Standard became the Russian River Flag, which was purchased by the Healdsburg Enterprise, which consolidated with the Healdsburg Tribune. The Tribune took over the Sotoyome Scimitar, and has been the only Healdsburg-centric newsprint publication since. Likewise, ownership has changed, again and again.
A fine history, written by Marie Djordjevich, former curator of the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society, tracks a string of owners, from William Morris in 1865 to Arnold Santucci in the 1950s. For another 50 years, owners came and went - The New York Times even briefly owned the Tribune - before it was purchased by Rollie Atkinson and Sarah Bradbury in the year2000, and it became part of Sonoma West Publishers. SWP had good years and lean years - mostly lean, if truth be told as newspapers throughout the country were swallowed up by hedge funds, the ubiquity of online news or simple indifference.
Over the years, the company acquired five different newspapers: The Sebastopol Times and the Russian River News were purchased in 1995 and combined into Sonoma West Times & News. The Windsor Times and the Healdsburg Tribune were acquired in 2000, and the Cloverdale Reveille joined the family in 2013.
Also over the years, attrition took its toll.
In a measure designed to reduce expenses and go "digital-first," all but the Tribune stopped printing in 2020. The other "papers “had an online presence, and a loyal but diminished - following, while the Trib kept printing and the company kept on. A unique direct public offering in2018 bought the Tribune time. The formation of a nonprofit, the Sonoma County Local News Initiative, bought more through community donations, but the mathematics of taking in less revenue than expenses won out, and here we are today, saying goodbye.
Nowadays, small town newspapers are becoming an exception, but they used to be essential. We measured our lives by when, how and why we appeared in these pages. It might start with a birth announcement, then a youth sports accomplishment or a bake sale, followed by - who knows? -a marriage, a business promotion, a military deployment, or even an arrest. The last time you might appear in your local newspaper might be your death notice, and if you were well-known, a memorial campaign or marker.
Embracing a fearless approach to journalism, this newspaper has been in the center of battles over gravel, over race, over local politics, and always, over growth. A common belief around town is that most folks think Healdsburg was perfect on the day they arrived, and that the community is so extraordinary, so special, that all attempts to grow and change must be resisted, at all cost.
That attitude can he frustrating, but if you look underneath it, you’ll see that it comes from a deep love of the community. It's easy to love this place, and hard to say goodbye.
Before we do, let's reset our thinking and take a look inside. Your final edition of the Tribune has a story about a distinguished fire service professional heading for retirement, a story about a Young man who embodies the bravery and audacity of the immigrant spirit, a couple of important stories about changes to your utilities and an announcement about the funeral of a beloved community leader, along with obituaries, the weather log and all the other items, large and small, that surprise, delight, irritate or inspire you.
And, please take a moment to look over the ads; without our advertisers, the folks who see the value in traditional marketing while they embody a vision for supporting local news, we would have stopped printing long ago. As we close our doors, let’s celebrate journalism, and especially, journalists, those fine, fierce and funny warriors, who sit through all those meetings, who ask all those questions, and who devote themselves to truth and transparency.
William Morris, founder of the Democratic Standard, wrote in 1865, "No apology is necessary for our presenting claims for patronage as a public journalist. It will not be questioned that a very powerful influence is exerted by the press of the country upon the character, intellectual and moral, of its inhabitants."
Thanks, William. We agree, and we did our best to live up to your words.
As we sign off, it's tempting – so tempting - to give in to the sadness that we're all feeling, to see this as a deep and powerful loss, and perhaps we should allow space for that feeling, but we have to take time to celebrate as well. This newspaper has helped this community understand itself, argue with itself, enjoy itself and define itself.
We were here to help you comprehend electricity, motorcars, war, peace, space travel, even that pesky Internet. We held up a mirror to the community, and we admit that sometimes, we unwittingly held the mirror crookedly, made mistakes, misunderstood or messed up. But, we also got a lot of things right: we celebrated, laughed, wept and struggled with you, and we're damn glad that we did.
Thanks for coming along on the journey.
