Every year, SoCoNews compiles a list of the year’s most noteworthy events, happenings and newsmakers and writes a comprehensive timeline that looks back at the year.
This is the 2021 year in review. We broke down our narrative timelines into eight various themes: Events, schools, people, COVID-19, business, drought, local government and crime/police.
Events
Early 2021 made it difficult to safely hold in-person events.
Many organizations and event providers pivoted to host virtual events and many gatherings were held over Zoom or streamed live on Facebook. As the spring and summer season approached, many beloved Healdsburg events, such as Tuesdays on the Plaza and the Future Farmers of America Country Fair, were able to be held in person outdoors.
From an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building following the 2020 election, to local events like picketing at wineries for farmworker rights and an anti-vaccine mandate protest at city hall, 2021 was a wild year for breaking news events and small-town community events and gatherings.
On Jan. 12, Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, held a virtual town hall to address questions and provide a report on the violent pro-Trump mob of insurrectionists that assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6 during the certification of the electoral college results. The rampage led to the death of several people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.
Topics discussed during the town hall included the 25th Amendment, articles of impeachment, Capitol Police readiness, holding rioters and those who incited violence accountable, and ways to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.
The virtual talk was a casual one, and instead of issuing a formal statement, Huffman’s district director relayed questions to him from folks who were watching on Facebook and other platforms.
On the eve of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration, Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell read a statement at the start of the Jan. 19, Healdsburg City Council meeting, condemning the violent insurrection at the Capitol.
“We all watched in horror as domestic terrorists attacked our Capitol and tried to stop the Constitutionally-mandated peaceful transition of power, a direct attack on our democracy,” Mitchell said. “As more information comes to light we are seeing that this was indeed an organized attack on government directly encouraged by (former) President Trump. His actions must have consequences.”
Mitchell, along with other local officials, signed a letter to the community condemning the deadly coup. The letter also affirmed her commitment to ensure that all people in Sonoma County — specifically to the Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) community — are safe, protected and supported.
On a lighter note, in the early weeks of January, the final installment in a series of public art installations from Jessica Martin and other local artists was completed. The exhibit, called “Illuminations,” included a group of light-inspired sculptures and art.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 19, fire crews contained a 1.8-acre wildfire that broke out near the Geysers McCabe Plant on Monday night around 9:45 p.m. amid a high wind advisory and unseasonably warm temperatures.
The fire, called the Old Fire, did not threaten any structures and had a slow rate of spread as it backed down into a drainage.
When February rolled around, the Healdsburg Senior Center hosted a drive-thru Valentine’s Day celebration for seniors on Feb. 12. Participants got to drive up in their cars and visit three different stations where they could receive a single red rose or a carnation, a box of chocolates and other sweets, and a handmade card from local school children.
In March, the Healdsburg community gathered at the Healdsburg Plaza on a Sunday afternoon to denounce Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate and racism and to show solidarity with the AAPI community following an uptick in Asian American hate crimes, the murder of eight induvials — six of whom were women of Asian descent — last week in Atlanta, and the circulation of a threatening and racist letter from Southern California targeted toward the local AAPI business community.
Love and Light, founded by Healdsburg local Tavy Tornado, announced its plan to hold a solidarity protest following an alarming incident where a Healdsburg business received a racist and hateful anonymous letter from San Bernardino directed toward the AAPI community.
The Healdsburg Senior Center teamed up with the Friends of the Healdsburg Senior Center and the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club to host a drive thru April Fools Corn Dog Party for seniors on April 1.
On Earth Day, April 22, Sonoma County climate activist groups stood with “Rise” banners at pedestrian bridges along Highway 101 from Petaluma to Windsor, They organized a small rally in Healdsburg at the steps of city hall, and in Santa Rosa at Old Courthouse Square, to inspire residents and Sonoma County leaders to take action against climate change.
Tyra Benoit, who recently formed a Sonoma County-based division of the national climate activist group Arm and Arm, was one of several organizers of the day’s events.
In May, the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair’s live and online auction was held at Recreation Park, the first in-person auction since 2019.
The 23rd annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival was another popular community event that was held in-person this year. The sold out festival took place June 17 - 20. The focal point of the festival was a Juneteenth celebration on June 19.
The month of June had many other events, school graduations, an evacuation drill for Fitch Mountain residents and the city’s first event Pride Month celebration.
The Pride Month celebration took place on June 1. The inaugural event marked a momentous moment for the area’s LGBTQIA+ community and for the city’s long journey toward healing from deep wounds of inequality, working to bolster the city's sense of inclusivity.
The Plaza Pride event was preceded by a flag raising ceremony at city hall where the progress pride flag was raised for the first time by then Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez.
July marked Fourth of July celebrations, without fireworks, and the return of Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concerts. At the Fourth of July celebration, the Healdsburg Community Band played a medley of marches and historical numbers and kids and their families dressed in their best Fourth of July gear for the kids parade around the Plaza.
As the drought wore on, Healdsburg residents and local climate activists gathered at City Hall on Aug. 2 to call for further city action to address climate change and the drought.
Families and zucchini lovers came out to the Healdsburg Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 14, for the Healdsburg Farmers Market Zucchini Festival.
The Sonoma County Art Trails event was back in person this year, and 121 local artists across the county opened their studios. This year’s event took place across two weekends, Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 25-26.
As reported by staff writer Camille Escovedo, “Immigrants and advocates embarked on a 12-mile march for the 12 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. without a clear path to citizenship Sunday morning, Sept. 26.” The walk started at the Tom Schopflin Fields in Santa Rosa and ended at the Healdsburg Plaza.
The undead walked the streets of Healdsburg on Oct. 16 as part of a new charity event called the Sonoma County Zombie Movement, which aims to raise funds for the National Brain Tumor Society and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Locals and zombie enthusiasts dressed up in their best zombie gear to participate in the ticketed event. Other October Halloween events included the Healdsburg Farmers Market Pumpkin Festival and the Humane Society’s Howl-O-Ween dog parade.
On Nov. 11, Healdsburg’s local American Legion post honored veterans with a ceremony and a ceremonial gun salute at Plaza Park.
Healdsburg held its first signature holiday event on Dec. 3 in the Plaza. The event included a Hannukiah lighting, Christmas tree lighting, carolers and the arrival of Santa Claus, who helped flip the switch for the Christmas tree lights.
On Dec. 6 the regular Healdsburg City Council meeting was unceremoniously delayed and forced to be held online after a group of about 40 anti-vaccine mandate protesters made their way into city hall in an attempt to enter the council chambers.
City staff locked the council chamber doors as demonstrators jostled around the corridor, some banging on walls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.