The Raven Players will be performing an abridged version of the complete works of William Shakespeare during the upcoming Shakespeare in the Park series, which will start on Aug. 12 and run through Aug. 29.
The Raven Players is the resident theatre company of the Raven Performing Arts Theatre, which has mostly been hosting virtual performances and productions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players, directed by Steven David Martin, will now be performing outdoors for the free Shakespeare series at the West Plaza Park behind the old Bear Republic building.
The three actors in the series — Katie Watts-Whitaker, Matt Farrell and Nicholas Augusta — will perform 37 plays, each of which will be a fast paced romp through the infamous playwright’s comedies, histories and tragedies.
Showtimes start at 7:30 p.m. Performance dates include Aug. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29.
For seating, folks are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. The performances are being made possible by the Healdsburg Community Services Department and The Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District.
For more information about the series, visit, https://www.raventheater.org/.
