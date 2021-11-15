The holiday boutique will return to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the holiday boutique, people can shop for themselves or work on they’re holiday gift shopping.
The boutique will feature locally made jams and jellies, baked goods, gift-jars and other items such as plants, collectibles and hand made gifts.
Masks will be required inside the boutique.
St. Paul’s Church is located at 209 Matheson St. and offers in-person and virtual, live-streamed services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.