The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) school board will consider adopting new district masking guidelines at its next meeting on Wednesday, March 16. HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will be making a recommendation to the board to strongly recommend masks in the district instead of requiring them.
Also on the agenda is a discussion about summer school planning and projected district enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. Budget wise, the board will consider approving a positive certification of ability to meet financial obligations for the second interim.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Healdsburg City Hall, 401 Grove Street, and via Zoom.
Celebrating our success presentations and other student reports
To kick off the meeting, high school staff will provide a presentation on the clubs that are offered at Healdsburg High School.
Later in the agenda, HUSD student trustee Annie Petersen and other Future Farmers of America (FFA) students will provide a report to the board about their upcoming FFA state speaking contest.
Considering masks
On Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that after March 11, the state would switch from a mask mandate in schools to a mask recommendation. Newsom noted that local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.
In Sonoma County, masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, but they are strongly recommended.
Superintendent Vanden Heuvel will present to the board district survey results on indoor masking, state guidance and a recommendation to move from required masking in schools to recommended masking.
If approved by the board, the mask recommendation would take effect on Thursday, March 17 for Healdsburg Junior High School and Healdsburg High School and either Monday, April 4 or April 11 for the Healdsburg Elementary School and the Fitch Mountain campus.
Planning for summer school
HUSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Erin Fender will present to the board the 2022 plan for summer school learning.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in learning loss, particularly for students who have experienced trauma, low-income students, students of essential workers and students who have faced disruptions in learning for other reasons. The summer school and extended learning programs are ways in which the district can address learning loss and work to close learning gaps.
If staffing is available, the high school credit recovery summer program will consist of two three-week sessions from 9 a.m. to noon. The district plans on serving between 80 to 100 students in credit recovery in English, math, biology/ag biology and online coursework for other graduation requirements.
The district will also offer the summer migrant ed program in partnership with the Adelante Program for students in grades 6-12, the Mike Hauser STEM Academy for 8th-grade students and the Bishop’s Ranch READ Camp for 30 to 50 socioeconomically disadvantaged students who will be in fourth through sixth grade.
Healdsburg Junior High School summer learning would consist of two three-week sessions, if staff is available. Elementary school summer learning would be two weeks in June for 12 to 15 students.
District enrollment
Superintendent Vanden Heuvel will provide a history of district enrollment and future enrollment projections for the next four years.
Overall in Sonoma County, school enrollment has been declining over the last several years. The same is true for the HUSD and enrollment projections show a continued decline through the 2025-26 school year.
Looking at the budget
At least twice a year the school board is required to certify the district’s ability to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years.
District administrators recommend that the board file a positive second interim report since the district believes, “based on the latest information available and current assumptions,” that it can meet its financial obligations, according to the agenda report.
To view any of the above reports in detail, click here.
