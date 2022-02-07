A five-car accident at southbound U.S. Highway 101 and Old Redwood Highway south of Healdsburg has left one person dead and two others with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer David deRutte.
According to a Nixle alert sent out by the City of Healdsburg at 1:52 p.m., the crash has closed the highway and will require a detour of traffic. The Healdsburg Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area.
According to a social media post by the Healdsburg Police Department, since the highway is closed, traffic is being detoured through the city of Healdsburg and delays are expected.
Officers are on scene and the incident is still under investigation, according to deRutte.
Southbound lanes are closed. Traffic being diverted off to Healdsburg Ave/ Old Redwood Hwy. The crash occurred in between the on/off ramp. Exiting traffic can immediately re-enter the freeway. However there is a major backup and we urge you to avoid the area.— CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) February 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.