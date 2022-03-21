On March 5, around 1:30 a.m., the Healdsburg Police Department received several calls regarding gunshots heard on Ward Street near and police are still looking for information on the suspects believed to be involved in the incident.
The incident occurred near the train tracks on Ward Street and callers who reported the incident said following the sounds of shots fired, a vehicle allegedly sped away towards Healdsburg Avenue.
Police responded to the scene and located several bullet casings. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting, according to a statement posted to the Healdsburg Police Department Facebook page.
Through their investigation, officers located surveillance photos of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the incident.
The vehicle is described as a light-color, newer model full size pickup truck.
Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins said they are still investigating the incident and there’s no new information at this time.
If anyone has any information on the vehicle or suspects involved, call 707-431-3377 and reference case #22-252.
