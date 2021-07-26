A pop-up vaccine clinic offering free Pfizer vaccines will be held at the Healdsburg Tuesday Farmers Market tomorrow, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The mini clinic will be set up at the market’s information booth that faces the Plaza. The clinic will happen every three weeks since the Pfizer vaccine has a three-week time frame in between the first and second dose, so the next pop-up clinic will occur on Aug. 16.
If folks can’t make it this week, they’re welcome to come the third week on Aug. 16. The Tuesday market takes place at Plaza Park each week.
For more information about the market, visit www.healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.
