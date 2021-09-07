A Healdsburg resident was arrested on Sept. 3 for suspected sex crimes. Nelson Herrera Soriano, 28, was booked in jail on charges of communicating with a minor with the intent of committing a sex crime and possession and distribution of obscene material of a child under 14 years of age.
Herrera Soriano was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 following a search warrant served at his home on the 100 block of Presidential Circle by Healdsburg Police and the FBI.
According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department, the search warrant followed a several months long investigation into the coercion of a minor to produce, possess and distribute child pornography across several state lines.
The suspected activity came to light following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation was led by Healdsburg Police Department Detective Craig Smith with the assistance of FBI special agents from the Santa Rosa office.
