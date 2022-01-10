Earth Day

On Earth Day members of local climate activist groups gathered at the Healdsburg City Hall to hold a rally and hang up banners to inspire local leaders and residents to take timely action on climate change.

 

 Photo Katherine Minkiewicz-Martine

While several of the city council’s adopted 2021-22 fiscal year goals have been delayed due to funding, staffing and emergency response to COVID-19 and drought, the city has accomplished several goals such as completing the Foss Creek pathway extension and collaborating with the county on a regional homeless plan that provides for a north county shelter or navigation center.

Still, the city has some work to do to catch up on some goals and amid a historic drought, some residents and council members would like to see the city better address climate change.

Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay provided an overview of the city’s progress towards its seven strategic initiatives and the corresponding goals during the Jan. 3 city council meeting.

 

About the goals

The city council adopted the City of Healdsburg’s Strategic Plan, Foundation for a Strong Community in 2019. There are seven strategic initiatives:

• Establish proactive policies/programs to continue to promote economic diversity and sustainable growth;

• Pursue initiatives that promote environmental stewardship;

• Expand affordable housing opportunities;

• Maintain and improve infrastructure and facilities;

• Provide effective governance;

• Maintain and enhance public health and safety; and

• Provide resident-driven community services.

In May 2021, the council adopted its 2021-22 fiscal goals, each of which fall under one of the strategic initiatives. The aim of the goals are to move forward each strategic initiative.

 

A desire to do more to fight climate change

For the “promote environmental stewardship” initiative there are six goals: Continue to work to exceed SB 100’s timeline for providing carbon-free and renewable energy sources; increase landfill diversion with the help of a new employee and bring back CRV return/recycling to the city; bring bike parking program to council by October 2021; implement bike wayfinding; seek funding to complete Healdsburg Avenue modifications; and direct staff to prepare a plan to support infrastructure improvements and pilot programs to support electromobility.

As part of the various goals, the city has completed its floating solar array project, worked toward creating additional bike parking and bike wayfinding signage to be installed this year, is pursuing grant funding to construct a recycled water pipleine and was awarded a grant to install a place where people can recycle beverage containers and receive a refund.

Additionally, city staff applied for a $10 million Active Transportation Program grant that ended up not being awarded, though the city is in a good position to receive the grant this year, but the project may not commence for another three to four years.

There has been some momentum on an e-bike share program with nine stations and up to 75 bikes is expected to start this spring. Within the City of Healdsburg there is an electric bus and a garbage truck that are currently operating.

Despite these gains on environment-related goals, some residents feel the city needs to be taking a more proactive and timely approach to address climate change.

“I’m grateful for many of the things that you have accomplished. The city council goals that were passed last year in my opinion fell far short of what is needed to implement the climate emergency resolution that was passed in 2019 and while you have addressed a few items under environmental stewardship, it’s still not enough,” said resident Tyra Benoit. “We appreciate what has been done but it is not an emergency response and we know that you are well aware of this. An emergency implies that we need much strong action. Having town halls and reaching out to underrepresented groups who are much more seriously affected by the climate crisis is not helpful if there is no outcome like a climate action plan or a climate change and resiliency action group, yet that was included in previous goals even though it was deleted this year.”

Speakers Brigette Mansell’s comments had echoed Benoit’s and Benoit added that she’d like the council members to publicly state whether they are supportive of more, stronger equitable climate action in Healdsburg, asking that the council agendize a climate discuss.

“Can you develop a climate action plan by the end of 2022 and will you restore one of your earlier goals and create a climate change and resiliency action group?” Benoit said.

Walter Niederberger opined that the council should update their 13-year-old general plan and that the climate crisis is important, if not more important than the housing crisis.

“I would agree with many members of the public that while I know we are, you know, keeping in mind climate throughout different initiatives that we’ve completed and that we have on the list, I do feel like we will need a substantial amount of public input going forward to meet goals like net neutrality in 2030 and to even connect interdepartmentally on initiative regarding climate since it has such a broad reach, so I would be in favor of kind of transitioning the town hall initiative to a climate committee, but I would like to know what the council’s thoughts,” said Councilmember Skylaer Palacios.

One of the council initiatives that was discussed during last year’s goal setting session is to hold a town hall meeting to address climate change and have a consultant on hand.     

Mayor Ozzy Jimenez said there is no doubt that many individuals on the council want climate change front and center but, “I really want to have that conversation and I want to have that conversation when we dive in deep with the city consultant to be able to have this dialogue and perhaps we can have a meaningful result there.”

Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley said she believes it is important to acknowledge what members of the public are saying and to have that conversation about what the city climate action plan is and to define mitigation and adaptation goals.

“We are long overdue. We did talk about it in our goal setting last year to have climate town hall meetings and we have not yet done that. If we are going to set a time certain of 2030, which we have not yet done, around carbon-free electricity we really have to put something in motion to give staff the runaway to lead up to where we want to end up in 2040,” Kelley said.

Palacios reiterated that she thinks climate is an urgent matter.

“There’s no disagreement from me here that we are in a climate crisis and there then becomes a time where surprises become regular occurrences and we have a responsibility as a city to address them. I firmly believe that we need to be addressing climate change,” Jimenez said.

He said since the council is only receiving a report and not passing a motion or adopting a resolution at this time regarding goals, he would prefer to have a deep conversation on climate change in March with a consultant.

With regard to city staffing constraints around climate work, Kelley suggested the city look into getting an RCPA CivicSpark fellow, a high-level climate focused fellowship program, to help the city with climate-related work and initiatives.

Next steps 

 

The next council goal setting session is scheduled for March 7. To view an update on the other council goals, see the sidebar.

Staff Writer

Katherine Minkiewicz-Martine has been a staff writer with The Healdsburg Tribune and SoCoNews for over two years. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in journalism.

Looking at other city goals and progress towards meeting goals

The city has made some gains on several of its other goals. Below is an update on the progress of goals within the city’s six other initiatives according to a city staff report, which can be found here.

-       Policies and programs to promote economic diversity and sustainable growth

Goal: Begin housing element update and look at a zoning/density downtown.

For this goal the city has identified $85,000 of funding in grants, assembled a consultant team, is planning a presentation, website and community survey to kick off the planning effort in January, and has formed a Housing Element Work Group to support development of a housing element.

Goal: Energize one-stop to look at ways to quickly assist businesses in the city who want to improve operations and engage the chamber of commerce in a similar effort.

For this goal the city continues to offer one-stop appointments for business owners, residents and developers to get early feedback across all city departments on projects in the early stages in order to identify issues and opportunities.

Goal: Direct city manager to return to council in fall 2021 with information regarding cannabis sales options.

During a Nov. 18 council cannabis workshop city staff provided an analysis of cannabis policy options.

Goal: Review permit fees and process by June 2021 and consider ways to reduce processing requirements resulting in fee reductions.

For this goal further discussion is needed.

Goal: Complete the South Entry Area Plan by 2025.

Staffing and funding have remained barriers to moving forward on this goal.

Goal: Explore opportunities to expand parklets and outdoor dining and walkability in downtown and open streets.

Staff worked with businesses and council to develop a proposed ongoing parklet program that would take effect in January 2023.

-       Expand affordable housing opportunities

Goal: Complete the goals of the Housing Action Plan by 2022 and establish a Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) to expand opportunities to access funding for the development of affordable housing.

The city is still on track to complete the Housing Action Plan goals by the end 2022, but the funds set aside for CHDO activities were repurposed due to the COVID pandemic which depleted the funding source for this option.

Goal: Complete a survey of existing multi-family housing with potential for conversion or preservation as affordable housing by June of 2021 and preserve these units.

The city completed the survey of all multi-family housing units and is currently working with Burbank Housing on a financial model to issue bonds for the purchase of existing affordable housing via a Joint Powers Authority structure.

Goal: Return to council in early 2022 with options and alternatives to the Growth Management Ordinance (GMO).

For this goal, through the housing element, staff will evaluate the impact of the GMO on achieving housing goals and will make recommendations to city council for potential amendments to the GMO.

Goal: Collaborate with Sonoma County on a regional homelessness plan that provides for a North County homeless or navigation center.

The North County Homelessness Plan is being finalized for council consideration and the city and Reach for Home were recently awarded a $7 million Project Homekey grant for the creation of an interim housing site at the L&M Motel in Healdsburg.

-       Maintain and improve infrastructure and facilities

Goal: Resume design and planning for the 3 North Street Foley Family Pavilion project. Staff is currently preparing the planning, design review, and environmental package after the city council approved a revised roof design in April.

Goal: Continue pavement management plan projects.

 A $1.26 million pavement project funded by Measure V and SB1 is in design and is currently on schedule for construction this summer.

Goal: Continue adopted CIP.

Many of these community services, public works and utility projects are still in the works.

Goal: Get construction underway for the Foss Creek Trail extension.

The extension was completed in October.

-       Provide effective governance

Goal: Explore engagement tools to expand participation in underrepresented groups.

The aforementioned climate town hall has been delayed due to staffing constraints.

Goal: Continue to offer online options for engagements post-COVID.

The city’s hybrid meeting format of in-person and on Zoom was implemented twice before the meetings were returned in Zoom online due to a surge in COVID cases.

Goal: Budget transparency.

The finance portion of the city’s website was reviewed and information about the city's pension stabilization fund was added and an auto update to the OpenGov transparency website was implemented and budget presentations are ongoing.

Goal: Develop a demographic profile of the city's current workforce.

The city is in the process of developing an organization-wide succession plan and a draft is in the works.

Goal: Address equity and inclusion in the community.

City staff issued a request for proposals for consultant support and an evaluation of the proposals is underway.

Goal: Develop, plan and promote diversity and racial equity in hiring practices.

City recruitments are conducted with the goal of attracting diverse candidates but this goal remains a challenge.

-       Maintain and enhance public health and safety.

Goal: Maintain a strong level of emergency preparedness.

The city emergency response coordinator position is currently open for recruitment.

Goal: Bring an update for the vision of the fire substation to council by November 2020.

Plans and specifications for the project will be submitted to the city and for permits in 2022. Construction of the substation is expected to start in the summer of 2022.

Goal: Develop a community equity policing model.

The community oriented and equity policing team with an officer and a licensed marriage-family therapist was implemented in October.

Goal: Seek out funding for the development of a community wildfire protection plan.

City staff is working on a request for proposals for this for early 2022. The development of the plan should commence in the spring.

-       Provide resident-driven community services

Goal: Complete the Montage Park master planning process.

City council approved the preliminary Montage Park master plan in September and the plan is now in the environmental review stage.

Goal: Resume Badger Park and river access work and bathroom work.

The council approved the preliminary master plan for the park and the plans will move into the environmental review stage.

Goal: Get bid for Fitch Mountain access improvement design.

The project is to be bid on in the winter and construction is expected to start in the spring/summer of 2022.

Goal: Present the draft arts and culture master plan to council.

The council approved the plan in August and the project is now in the implementation stage.

Goal: Explore options for expanding child-care services.

In September the city issued a request for proposals for qualified individuals or firms to develop and provide a full day preschool program. The city got four proposals and they are being reviewed.    

