The 42nd annual Rotary Club of Healdsburg Crab Feast will take place virtually again this year. The live auction will be broadcasted via YouTube and the silent auction will be offered via the Greater Giving website.
The virtual silent auction opens Monday, Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 12.
Those interested in participating can visit healdsburgrotary.org for links and more information.
The night of the live auction there will be crab meals for purchase prepared by DL Catering, which will take preorders and deliver crab cakes and iceberg wedge salads.
Items on the Greater Giving website will include dinners at Montage, Valette, the Matheson and in private homes of local Rotarians. Donated gift items such as Transcendence VIP tickets, wines and local services also are available for bidding on Dec. 11, will be reserved for the virtual live auction beginning at 7 p.m.
