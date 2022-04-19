The Healdsburg Unified School District Board of Trustees will be discussing several topics at its next meeting on April 20, including review of the citizen’s bond oversight committee Measure D — which was passed by voters in 2016, approving $67 million in funds for the Healdsburg Unified School District — annual report, the possibility of opening the district to limited interdistrict transfers and the local control and accountability plan.
The board will also consider adopting college prep math curriculum for Healdsburg High School, and among other items, the district transportation rate schedule and plans for participating in the 73rd annual Twilight Parade in May.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held in-person at Healdsburg City Hall and via Zoom.
Proclamations and presentations
The board will consider adopting a resolution proclaiming Wednesday, May 11, 2022 as Day of the Teacher. The board will also consider adopting a resolution proclaiming May 15 through May 21, 2022 as Classified School Employees Week.
The board will also receive a presentation on the Healdsburg High School junior internship program.
Measure D annual report
The citizen’s bond oversight committee is required to present a report to the school board each year regarding Measure D bond projects and other activities.
Measure D funded projects in progress include the Healdsburg Junior High School field project, the Healdsburg High School classroom modernization project and the Healdsburg High School Frost Hall project.
Several projects have already been completed, such as library upgrades, Healdsburg High School heating-ventilation-air condition and roof upgrades, high school exterior paint work, the new high school science, technology, engineering and math classroom, the tennis court rehab and among other, the new high school gym.
Interdistrict transfers
Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will lead the board in a discussion to consider drafting a district policy that would allow for limited interdistrict transfers beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Vanden Heuvel first brought the idea to the board during a March board meeting.
In four years, the 2025-26 school year, the projected enrollment is around 1,000 students. “It will become harder and harder to run the programs that we are proud of, such as FFA (Future Farmers of America), and so I think it does bear the question — ‘Should we potentially start talking about the possibility of opening the district to interdistrict transfers’ — especially in the secondary schools as we see they are going to get smaller and programs will be sacrificed because of a low number of students interested,” Vanden Heuvel said during the March meeting.
Local control and accountability report (LCAP)
The LCAP is a three-year plan that is revised and updated annually describing how various actions and services will be provided in order to maximize educational opportunities for all students, especially those facing poverty, foster care and those learning English as a second language.
According to the agenda item report, “The HUSD LCAP combines student, parent, staff and community input with evidenced-based strategies to create an action plan of services.”
During the presentation of the LCAP, a review of the LCAP summary documents will be provided and input on actions and services for the 2022-24 school years will be requested.
College prep math
Healdsburg High School began piloting new instructional materials from the College Preparatory Mathematics (CPM) Educational Program at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
CPM is a non-profit organization that has provided problem-based instructional materials and professional development work since 1989.
Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, provided an overview of the piloting process, fielded questions from the board and recommended that the district adopt CPM as the core curriculum for Integrated Math 1 – 3 at the March 16, 2022 board meeting, according to the agenda item report.
The board recommended the curriculum be brought to the April 20 board meeting for final approval.
The cost of the curriculum is $66,059.65 and would be funded by district lottery and general fund dollars.
District transportation
The district’s director of business services, Debbie Odetto, will provide the board data on the district’s transportation rates and will bring a recommendation to the board to increase the mileage and hourly rate for the 2022-23 school year.
The recommendation is to change the mileage rate to $4.50 for all customers. There’s currently no recommendation to change the bus pass rates for children.
Twilight parade
Additionally, the board will discuss plans for participating in the 73rd annual Twilight parade, which will be held in conjunction with the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair on May 26, 2022.
This year will mark the parade’s return since the parade did not happen in 2021 or 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public hearings
There is only one public hearing on tap for Wednesday’s meeting. The board will set aside time to hear public comments regarding the HUSD and California School Employee Association mutual contract reopeners for the 2022-23 year.
To view the agenda, click here and click on 4-20-2022 under “agendas.” To view the board packet, click here and click on 4-20-2022 under “board packets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.