Two small fires broke out in Healdsburg to the west of U.S. Highway 101 on June 14 and 15 and were quickly contained by Healdsburg fire crews.
The first fire occurred Monday evening, June 14, on Kinley Drive behind Opperman’s and was a 10x10 fire. Healdsburg Fire quickly arrived on scene to put out the small fire. CalFire also responded to the incident, however, their truck was not needed.
A second, separate, 20X20 fire occurred on the morning of June 15 along Magnolia Drive next to the Russian River. That fire is believed to be a homeless encampment fire and occurred among a highly flammable and invasive shrub called Arundo, according to Healdsburg Fire officials.
According to Healdsburg Fire Marshal Division Chief Linda Collister, fires that occur in Arundo brush take a lot of resources and chainsaw work to get the fire extinguished and to ensure that it does not restart.
