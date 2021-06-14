On June 12, a fatal solo vehicle crash occurred near Healdsburg on southbound U.S. Highway 101 south of the central Healdsburg exit.
On Saturday around 6:57 p.m. Santa Rosa CHP officers were dispatched to the scene of a solo vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle, an Acura MDX, was traveling southbound on Highway 101 and for unknown reasons veered to the right onto the shoulder and collided with a guard rail.
The impact caused the Acura to overturn.
The driver, a 40-year-old male from Santa Rosa, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Seated in the rear seat was the driver’s 10-year-old son, who was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa CHP office.
The driver’s 77-year-old mother was seated in the right front seat and died at the scene of the crash as a result of the collision.
According to the press release, the Santa Rosa CHP does not believe DUI was a factor in the collision.
Any inquiries regarding the identification of the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it should call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.