In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 15, a fatal crash occurred on Highway 128 just east of Chalk Hill Road.
Around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning, Santa Rosa CHP officers were dispatched to the crash and when officers arrived on scene they located a Nissan SUV down a steep embankment approximately 100 feet off the roadway and into a vineyard.
According to a press release from the Santa Rosa CHP office, officers located a solo male driver in the vehicle with fatal injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan was traveling eastbound on SR-128 and for unknown reasons, ran off the roadway and crashed into a berm.
The Nissan continued over the berm and overturned down the embankment.
At this time, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. Any inquiries regarding the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.
If anyone has any information regarding this collision or the events leading up to it, call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.
