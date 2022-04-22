The Monarch Project, a group dedicated to beautifying Sonoma County with messages of inclusion, is coming to Healdsburg this weekend.
On April 23 the organization is going to Black Oak Coffee at 324 Center St. in Healdsburg to paint Monarch Butterflies with the community, according to its social media.
“We’re hoping to become acquainted with the Healdsburg community before our upcoming project there this summer,” an Instagram caption read.
“Come by anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have some fun with paint and learn how to paint large scale monarch butterflies that will be used for future art installations!,” it continued.
According to its website The Monarch Project aims to use art to tell the stories of immigrants, to empower our community, and to humanize the people who are lost in the politics.
“We believe that immigrants are a key part of our society and economy and we refuse to allow such injustices to continue. We envision a future in which immigrants are celebrated for their invaluable presence in our society, and a future in which our undocumented peers no longer have to live in fear and hiding. Furthermore, we believe that art and images have the power to reshape narrative, rhetoric, and perceptions in the world around us,” their website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.