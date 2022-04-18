On April 4, volunteers picked up 836 pounds of trash, including eight tires, during the annual Dry Creek Valley trash pickup, which was organized in part by the Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley, the Dry Creek Valley Association and the Russian Riverkeeper Clean Team.
Dry Creek Vineyard hosted the event while the Russian Riverkeeper Clean Team provided the necessary equipment and Recology Sonoma Martin provided dumpsters.
Forty-three volunteers came together during the event to pick up trash from the main roads in Dry Creek Valley.
“Sustainability isn’t a buzzword for us,” Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace said in a written statement. “It’s our way of life. Our goal is to leave the land in a better place for the next generation. We are committed to hosting the annual Dry Creek Valley trash pick-up and doing our part for the valley that we call home.”
Correction: In an earlier version of this article, Clean River Alliance was listed as one of the organizations that helped with the trash clean up. This was incorrect. The Russian Riverkeeper Clean Team worked with partnering groups to help with the clean up.
