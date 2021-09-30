The West Side Union School District is looking for a new volunteer trustee for its school board, which oversees the K-6 elementary school district.
Longtime West Side Union school board trustee Ann Davis is retiring this December, so the district will need to find a new trustee to take her place.
The district announced Davis’ plans to retire in a Sept. 21 newsletter to the community.
In part, the newsletter states, “Thank you to Ann Davis for her valuable service to West Side over the past 11 years. She has been a wonderful member of our Board and has contributed so much time and support to our sweet school.”
West Side School Principal and Superintendent Rima Meechan said Davis has served in many vital roles during her time at the district.
“Ann Davis has been working behind the scenes for West Side for more than a decade. She
served different roles on the board including clerk and president. She has a unique perspective
as a parent of a third-generation agricultural organic farming family, and as a practicing lawyer,” Meechan said. “Ann provided continuity, acted as a bridge and liaison throughout several transitions of administrators, and turnover of trustees. She is committed to the vibrancy and independence of West Side School and furthering the unique, whole child, integrated learning that West Side School is known for. We are so grateful for her years of service, advocacy and input.”
Meechan said they’re looking for a new trustee who is willing, open minded and works well with others.
She said it’s a plus if you’re a parent or alumni who is familiar with the West Side community and also understands the needs of the school.
A good candidate is also willing to learn about school governance and has an understanding of budgets.
In terms of other requirements, those who apply must live within the West Side Union School District. Information about district boundaries can be found here.
If interested in applying to be a trustee, email Rima Meechan at rmeechan@westsideusd.org, and or complete a school board interest form.
West Side School is located on Felta Road and serves around 179 students.
