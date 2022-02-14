Since the beginning of February, the corner of Matheson Street has been filled with flowers every other day. February is the month of love, flowers and chocolates. Therefore, Elizabeth Trinidad, 21, has been working actively to sell bouquets in that corner.
Trinidad lives in Santa Rosa but she has been working the corner in Healdsburg for two months. She and her coworkers take turns at the spot.
Trinidad is from the Mexican state of Puebla and just recently arrived in Sonoma County. She works with friends who create bouquets year-round; her friend told her about the job.
“It is really pretty here,” she said in Spanish about Sonoma County.
Trinidad said she decided to move to the United States to have more work opportunities and help her family in her hometown.
“At first it does feel weird to be here but then you adapt, as you begin to see how things work,” she said.
Trinidad stays most of the day to see how many bouquets are sold. They are $25 each with four roses and a sunflower.
“I hope to sell most of them today,” she said on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.