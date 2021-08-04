The popular zucchini festival returns to the Healdsburg Farmers Market next week on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
The festival’s trademark giant zucchini competition and zucchini races will take place throughout the morning at the market grounds at the West Plaza parking lot.
“Last year, due to COVID, we had to forgo our wonderful zucchini festival, but this year we look forward to seeing the zukes ‘speed’ down the track in their summer finery,” market manager Janet Ciel said in the farmers market’s July newsletter.
From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. people can register to participate in the zucchini car race or in the giant zucchini competition.
Rules and regulations for the zucchini race and giant zucchini competition are as follows:
● Enter zucchini cars and giants between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the contest.
● Age categories include: Seven and under, eight to 15 and 16 to adult.
● Race cars must be made of real zucchini squash.
● The squash should be the vehicle, not a roller skate or toy truck.
● Wheels and axles must be inserted in the zucchini to be judged and must be able to roll down the track to be eligible for prizes.
● Wheels can be made of wood, metal, vegetable, or plastic.
● The width of one track is 11 inches, so the width of the car must be less than 11 inches.
● Giant Zucchini must be grown by the entrant to be eligible for the competition.
Giant zucchini winners will be announced at 9:40 a.m. and the most creative zucchini car winners will be announced at 9:50 a.m.
The zucchini car races will start at 10 a.m.
Race and giant zucchini winners will receive market bucks and various prizes donated by local companies.
For more information about the festival or to register to volunteer, email the market manager at manager@healdsburgfarmersmarket.org or call 707-824-8717.
