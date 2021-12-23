Alfredo Vela

Alfredo “Fred” Vela passed away peacefully in his home in Buckeye, Arizona on December 9, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born on February 16, 1938, in Cuero, Texas to Dionicio and Marta Barrera Vela. Fred spent most of his childhood in Texas picking cotton alongside his parents and sister Elida Vela Vombaur. He spent his teenage years in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served honorably in the Berlin Conflict from September 1961 through 1963. Fred had numerous talents and interests. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter but most of all he LOVED fishing. He loved running, cooking, and entertaining (not necessarily in that order). He loved fishing regardless of the time of day, season, temperature, or depth of ice. He was an athlete who trained throughout his life and completed numerous marathons. He especially enjoyed the St. George Marathon.
Fred was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous church callings. He worked hard to provide for his family and spent most of his career employed by Sears in the Auto Center and the Appliance Department in Downtown Salt Lake City. His friends were important to him and he collected many throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife Luann Tieman Vela, children Michael Shane (Jamie) Vela, Maria Helena (Todd) Christensen, Claude (Aimee) Gubler, Rachel (David) Heinrich, Shawn (Bonnie) Coombs, Christine Wright, Lonnie (Angela) Barber, Teri (Dan) Forbes, and a Sister, Elida VomBaur. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held virtually and in-person on Thursday, December 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 3167 East 1140 South, Saint George, UT 84790. Those wishing to attend virtually may do so using the following link:
https://fiu.zoom.us/j/95896026548?pwd=MGkwTFllTmppNCtCZ1QrdTVVaHdxZz09
Meeting ID: 958 9602 6548
Passcode: Tacos2021
