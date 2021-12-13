Benjamin Brock, 31, of Healdsburg passed away on November 20th, 2021. Ben graduated from Healdsburg High School & attended San Francisco State University. Most recently he worked in the butcher’s department of Oliver’s Market. He was an avid skate/snowboarder and loved filming sports; he was quite a talented photographer and videographer. Ben made friends wherever he found himself, had a keen sense of humor and was a gentle soul. One could not help loving his infectious grin especially when it became an endearing smile. He is survived and missed by his parents, Tim and Laurie Brock, his sister, Jessica Brock Hicks along with her husband, Justin, and their children, Gavin and Holly as well as his many relatives and friends.
Please consider a donation in Ben Brock’s name to:
The Herren Project
