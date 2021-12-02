Chrissy Dreisback, wife and soulmate of Bill “Willie” Dreisback, passed away in Carson City, Nevada, November 18 following a four-year battle with dementia and Parkinson’s. Chrissy taught at Cook JH, Comstock JH, and Truckee HS.
She was preceded in death by her sister Pam Sellers, daughter Shannon and son Steven. She is survived by her brother Ricky; sister-in-law Sue (Bob), brother-in-law Jim (Meredith),of Healdsburg; niece Casi Jewett (Aaron ) & Zoey Jewett of Windsor; and nephew Cyle Christiansen of Healdsburg.
Former residents of Healdsburg and Kings Beach, together they lived life to the fullest and did it their way! No formal services are planned.
