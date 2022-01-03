“It’s not that I’m afraid to die, I just don’t want to be there when it happens. -W. Allen” -Doug Boaz
Douglas Norman Boaz, purveyor of bad dad jokes before they were cool, died on December 19, 2021 in Santa Rosa, CA, at the age of 75, after suffering complications from congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by family. Douglas was born in Berkeley on October 15, 1946, the eldest son and one of five children of Fred Richard and Mary Jane (Studebaker) Boaz. He attended LeConte Elementary, Willard Jr. High, and Berkeley High School. Douglas joined the army in 1964 and served with the 23rd Engineer Battalion as a tank and armaments mechanic. For his service in Germany, he received a National Defense Service Medal.
Douglas moved to Sonoma County in 1969, and commuted to Tahoe City, where he co-owned Supernatural Foods. After the birth of his two children, he settled in Forestville with his first wife Pam. In 1976, Douglas established Spoke Folk Cyclery in Healdsburg with his best friend and business partner Jack Wright. In 1979, while living in Clayton, CA, Douglas met the love of his life, Roseanna Spinale. He described it as love at first sight, Roseanna described it as being hit by a thunderbolt. They would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in February.
In 1986, Doug began working for the City of Healdsburg as a Water Treatment Operator, where he stayed until retirement in 2007. By far his favorite job was being a grandpa (“Papi”) to his four grandkids, who Douglas saw nearly every day for the past 17 years. In retirement, Doug discovered a love and talent for growing vegetables, and if you drove by his house on With. Dry Creek on a nice day in summer or fall, you probably saw him in his yard. He was also a skilled woodworker with an interest in birdhouses. If he wasn’t in his garden, you could find him at his garage work bench. Douglas was well-known around Healdsburg— his favorite place in the world— for his humor and gregariousness. He will be remembered for his strong spirit.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, loyal dog Stormy, and beloved cat Stevie. He is survived by his wife Roseanna, children Cynthia (Jason Liles) and Jason (Alison), grandkids Jackson, Austin, Clayton, and Gemma, and siblings Anne Ysunza, Bonnie Boaz LeVan (Jacob), David (Karen), and Dan (Tami), as well as many nieces and nephews, for whom he was their lovable Uncle Doug.
Family will have a graveside service in January, followed by a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Healdsburg American Legion Sotoyome Post 111. To honor Douglas, the family asks that you put on some good music, sit down with your favorite beverage, and take a load off.
