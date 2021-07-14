Elizabeth Janette Burg

Elizabeth (Betty) Burg passed away peacefully from Mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer June 16, 2021 in her home in Healdsburg, California.
Betty was born to Thomas and Elizabeth Crowe on March 1, 1943 in Gadsden, Alabama, but was raised in Louisville, Kentucky.
Betty met Robert Burg while he was on leave for the weekend from the Army. They married April 1, 1967 and moved to Healdsburg, California where Robert was raised.
As an employee of Pacific Bell, Betty became a pioneer for women. She became one of the first female managers and paved the way for other women. She was with Pacific Bell for 25 + years. Upon retirement, Betty went to Sonoma State and got her degree in Mathematics and Economics. She had a thirst for education, she was always taking classes after graduation just to expand her knowledge. While furthering her education, she also worked for Jordan Winery as their archivist.
Betty had a passion for the arts, was an avid photographer, loved painting, and a green thumb in the garden. Her favorite places were Goat Rock, Doran Beach and Mendocino where she enjoyed walks on the beach and the wind in her hair.
Betty is survived by her children, Suzi (Jeff) and Erika (Simon); grandsons; Luke, Trevor, Adam, Jackson, and Edward; her sisters; Peggy McCoy, Marie Vaughan, and Terry Deegan. She is preceded in death by her parents and the father of her daughters, Robert Burg.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Memorial in Elizabeth Burg’s name.
Memorial Hospice
439 College Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
