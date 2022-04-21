Ernest (Ernie) Strech died at home on April 6, 2022, under the care of By the Bay Hospice Care, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Ernie was born at home in Webb City, Missouri on September 13, 1933 to Emmitt and Georgia Strech. Ernie was the first born, to be followed by sisters Wanda, Juanita (Nita), and Bernice Kay, and brother Chester. As a family, they moved to Healdsburg, California.
Ernie joined the air force after high school with two friends from Healdsburg and was stationed at Camp Stoman in the East Bay until he was deployed to South Korea. He served his time there until the peace treaty was signed, then went back home to Clovis, New Mexico until honorably discharged and then returned to Healdsburg.
Ernie married Carole Joyce Hoskinson on June 5, 1955. They lived in Sonoma County the rest of their lives until Carole died in 2006.
Preceded in death his father Emmitt in 1990, mother Georgia in 2015, Ernie’s first wife Carole in 2006, sister Nita Dickerson of Nanaimo, Canada in 2020, and sister Wanda Scalione of Healdsburg, California in 2022.
Ernie married Jeanie Gollow May 9, 2009. They lived in Windsor. Ernie was manager of Healdsburg Auto Parts for many years before retiring in 1996. He also worked for Tony Auto Parts and Max Auto Parts before his first heart attack and surgery in 1999.
Funeral arrangements were made through the Neptune Society of Northern California and Ernie will be scattered at sea following cremation. Any memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
