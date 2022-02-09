October 3, 1923 – January 23, 2022
Fern Calender Naber passed peacefully in her home on Sunday January 23rd at the age of 98, joining her beloved husband Fred of 54 years. Separated by his death for almost 26 years, her family is comforted knowing they are now together again.
Fern was born at home on her parents’ 40-acre farm in Dinuba, CA. She was the second of 4 children born to Eugene & Frances Calender. From this union of almost 150 cousins, many often gather delighting in family get-togethers.
Fern was a committed member of Trinity Baptist Church and an active participant of the Healdsburg Museum and a volunteer at the Schulz Museum. Fern excelled as a third-grade teacher, spending 9 years at Healdsburg Elementary, and 13 years at Fitch Mountain School.
Sharing her talents of teaching and love of children, she connected not only through school, but Vacation Bible School, her puppets (many remember her beloved Daisy) and volunteer time spent in various local groups and organizations. Fern loved Jesus and had a gift of sharing about His love. She sent numerous notes to loved ones and friends encouraging and comforting them.
Fern was the loving mother of Gene (Dianne) Naber of Windsor, Elaine Pollock of Santa Rosa, Russ (Debbie) Naber of Windsor, Rod (Chris) Naber of Kitwanga, British Columbia. Loving grandmother to Melanie (Marty) Smith, Kylea (Aris) Knoles, and Konrad (Rachel) Naber. Adored sister of Glenn Calender of Greenville, TX, and sister-in-law of Dolores Naber of Spokane, WA. Preceded in death by brother Marvin Calender, and sister Ruby Ahlstrand. Her joy over the years was spending time with her children, grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was cherished by her 5 step grandchildren along her 9 step great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins who also share fond memories.
If desired, friends may honor Fern’s memory and donate to the Healdsburg Museum Endowment Fund (P.O. Box 952, Healdsburg 95448) or the Trinity Baptist Church (515 Powell Ave., Healdsburg 95448)
