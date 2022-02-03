With great sadness, the family of Frank Palmieri report his sudden passing. Frank was born in San Francisco, CA to Dorena Palmieri, (nee Foppiano) and Frank M. Palmieri, Sr. He was a resident of Sonoma County for 68 years.
While working at Purity Chemical, Frank met and became friends with many local ranchers, farmers and business people. He worked in the Crystal Growing Departments of Fairchild Semiconductor International until its closure in Healdsburg. He then applied his skills to his remodel and repair business for 40 years in the Healdsburg area. Frank was also a volunteer for 12 years at The Salvation Army Lytton ARC, helping many young men on their paths to sobriety.
Frank is predeceased by both parents and step-mother, Dorothy Palmieri. He is survived by his wife Leilani, sons Mario and Gino, grandsons Conner and Logan Petersen, brother James (Joan) and many cousins.
An artist, a trusted and steadfast friend, an integral part of a group of local skilled craftsmen and as a devoted family man, Frank’s life was beautifully lived and he was a man greatly loved. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
