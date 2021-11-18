Gail Marion Fairchild died peacefully on October 31, 2021 at age 74 in Santa Rosa, CA. Gail was originally from Osakis, MN. She was born to Bill and Gladys Sliper on November 17, 1946. She met her husband of 50 years, Mike, while on a trip to San Francisco in 1968 and settled in the Bay Area. Gail graduated from the University of Minnesota, majoring in Spanish, but found a fulfilling career in accounting. She was an accountant for over 35 years for local Sonoma County wineries, retiring in 2018 from Geyser Peak winery. She was an advocate for her community, through organizations such as the San Francisco Educational Services, Presents Project, and the Healdsburg Food Bank. She enjoyed music and sang in the Healdsburg Community Chorus. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on Bay Area and Minnesota teams. She took great joy in supporting the children in her and Mike’s lives at their soccer matches. She could often be found enthusiastically offering her support or critical thoughts from the sidelines. Gail delighted all with her dry sense of humor and style. She cared for family and community with style, humor, caring, and resolve. Gail was devoted to her family and took great pride in her children and grandchildren. However, she took special joy in spoiling her two grandchildren. Gail leaves behind her husband Mike, children Elissa and Andy, daughter-in-law Ashley, her granddaughters Maddy and Cora, and her sister Carol and brother-in-law Ron. She will be missed dearly. Gail is laid in rest at Evergreen Cemetery near Osakis, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
