Geraldine and Thomas Kamm

"Love is eternal - the aspect may change, but not the essence." Vincent Van Gogh
Geraldine Virginia Kamm (nee Leek), January 12, 1927 - August 27, 2019, and Thomas Allen Kamm, June 10, 1925 - March 21, 2020, most recently of Windsor, CA, are immediately survived by daughter Kristine Kamm and son Thomas Kamm, Jr. RADM Kamm and Geraldine will receive full military funeral honors and dependent honors in a burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, on August 10, 2021. Notes of condolence may be sent to Tom Jr. at 3812 Van Ness St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20016.
