James “Jim” Forchini passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83 on Friday, January 21st while crab fishing at Tomales Bay. A longtime Healdsburg grapegrower and winemaker, Jim was still strong and active in the vineyard. He missed his late wife Anita terribly and died just 10 months after her death. Jim was born on October 1, 1938 in Bakersfield to parents Frank Forchini and Doris Bernacchi, and raised on the South Bay Peninsula. He attended Capuchino High School in Burlingame where he played every sport. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1960 and met his wife, Anita, his Senior year. They were married in April 1961 at the San Luis Obispo Mission.
Jim and Anita relocated to Sonoma County in 1963. He worked a few years at Optical Coating and Ecodyne before retiring from engineering in 1971 to become a full time grape grower in Healdsburg. Jim owned two ranches and together with Anita started Forchini Vineyards and Winery in 1996.
He had recently retired at the time of Anita’s death.
Jim and Anita were active in many local and charitable organizations. He loved travel, good food, going to Giants and Cal games, and watching the 49’ers. He also enjoyed fishing and duck hunting with family and friends.
He is survived by his three children- Michael, Carla, and Andrew, daughter- in-law Caitlin, and grandchildren Sierra, Beau, Paolo and Donovan.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Private family burial to be held at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 11th at 2pm at Forchini Vineyards and Winery.
