Jeanette D. Shriver (Tito)

April 4, 1929 – Nov. 10, 2021
Jeanette was born in Healdsburg CA. to Josephina & Charles U. Gambetta, the youngest of 5 children. Jeanette married Allen Shriver in Reno, Nevada April 13, 1947. They started raising their 5 children in Healdsburg, CA. then moved to Fresno, CA. in 1959. Jeanette was well known at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for her volunteer work, teaching catechism, working the carnivals, and helping the many clubs she belonged to. Jeanette worked for Clovis Unified School District in the kitchens, working her way up to cafeteria manager and retiring after 35 years as a Supervisor in the District Office. She also helped start the Tarpey Neighborhood Association. Jeanette was happiest being around her family, watching her birds and her cat, “Play”. She will be greatly missed by her children, Francis, Greg, Norman, Alice & Laurie, along with 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband Allen.
Services will be in April 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated
