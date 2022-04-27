Joan Coppedge Bennett of Healdsburg, California, died on April 19, 2022, in Healdsburg, at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Byron W. “Buck” Bennett, Jr. (married 57 years upon his death) and only child of the late Bob and Madge Coppedge of Windsor.
Joan was the mother of April Bennett Lance (Healdsburg), Amber Bennett Biocca (Jim Biocca) (Windsor) and Kelly Bennett (Donna Bennett) (Healdsburg); and grandmother of Brad Whitsett (San Clemente), Luke Bennett (Mark DeCunha) (West Hollywood), Joanna Bennett (West Hollywood) and Jenna Bennett (San Diego).
Joan was born in Arbuckle, California on January 11, 1925. Her family moved to St. Helens, Oregon where she attended first grade. The next year, her family moved to Windsor where she continued her education. She graduated from Healdsburg High School, and was awarded the Kiwanis plaque for the most outstanding citizen student of the Class of 1943 and the Mothers’ Club Scholarship. She also graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College with honors.
Joan worked in Santa Rosa until her marriage. Among other things, Buck and Joan ran a horse boarding operation on Westside Road and owned and operated two large salmon fishing boats out of Bodega Bay. After her children were grown, Joan worked at the Healdsburg J.C. Penney’s, Geyserville Lampson Ford and Tractor Company and was a courier for Healdsburg Printing.
Her greatest love was her family and her home.
Found in Joan’s papers from the 40s was a handmade card to her mother. Upon it she wrote
“Here’s a joyous and loving tribute for all the tenderness and love you’ve shown, and for being just the sweetest Mother that anyone on earth has known”.
Her own children echo that same sentiment about their mother, Joan.
A graveside service will be held at the Healdsburg Oak Mound Cemetery on Friday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon at 12:30 p.m., at the home of Jim and Amber Biocca, 9820 Brooks Road South, Windsor (corner of Brooks Road South and Arata).
