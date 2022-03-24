Joedon McMasters
November 15, 1944
March 9, 2022
Joe McMasters passed away March 9, 2022 at Healdsburg District Hospital.
The oldest of three children, he was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Norma McMasters, brother Jack McMasters, and sister Rhonda Ryan. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dixie, daughter Kimberly McMasters, son Rod McMasters, daughter-in-law Jessie McMasters, grandchildren Taylor Lionett, Emma McMasters, Sam McMasters.
He was employed by the City of Healdsburg in the electrical department for 40 years.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and leaves behind many family members and friends who meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.
Private family services will be planned.
