John (Louie) Biasotti 99 a life long resident of Healdsburg CA passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 8, 2021. John is survived by his wife of 56 years Donna and his 3 children, John(Corinne) Joan, Jimmy(Lauren), his 8 grandchildren, and his dog Bella. John was a WWII combat veteran, avid gardener, fisherman, and speed boat racer. Many remember John from Biasotti's Market. Please join our family in honoring John's Legacy at St. Johns Catholic Church in Healdsburg. Rosary: Sunday October 24,2021, viewing/visitation 4pm-6:30pm, Rosary at 6:30pm. Mass: Monday October 25,2021 at 10am, reception to follow at Alexander Valley Hall. Funeral arrangements under the care of Fred Young Mortuary (Healdsburg)
SoCoNews Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.