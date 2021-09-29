John P Barnes passed away unexpectedly August 29 in Santa Rosa with family beside him. John was born in Pittsburg California on April 2, 1954 to the late John L. and Annette E. Barnes, beloved brother of the late Dennis P Barnes, loving husband to Sheila Barnes, loving step father to Melissa Briggs, Angela & Jeff Sjoblom, and Daniel & Terra Briggs, and step grandfather to Helen, Heidi & Hanna Briggs, Tauno & Molly Sjoblom - plus endeared by many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the surrounding areas.
John grew up in a military family, which brought him to all corners of the world including Japan, Germany, and the US east coast. John eventually relocated back to Sonoma County in the early 70’s where John completed high school. John lived predominantly in Sonoma County, but also throughout northern California and South Dakota. For many recent years John lived in Cloverdale.
John brought his fun-loving personality to his work which included working in a winery, in telecommunications, and as a massage therapist. Most of all, we will remember the many years that John piloted hot air balloons in California, South Dakota, and Arizona where he brought joy to thousands of guests on journeys above these beautiful regions.
Most of all John is remembered for his ability to have fun and bring enjoyment to those around him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Sonoma day use area where we will honor his life where he recently married the love of his life, Sheila, where we will gather doing what he always enjoyed most – having a BBQ, telling stories, while being around family, friends, and loved ones.
