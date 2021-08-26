Dr. Joseph Lee Mayo II, age 79, passed away on July 24, 2021. He lived life enthusiastically and with abandon. Never at a loss for a jovial quip, Joe possessed the ability to lift everyone’s spirits. His life-affirming nature was well-suited to his profession as an OB/GYN physician. Each newborn received a handmade cap that he and his wife made for the baby to wear home.
Growing up in Tooele Utah, Joe excelled in springboard diving, winning the State Championship all four of his high school years as well as an Eight Western States championship which resulted in an invitation to dive in an exhibition at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. After graduating from the University of Utah following in his father’s footsteps, he entered medical school receiving his MD from the University of Louisville. His OB-GYN Residency was completed at Stanford Hospital followed by a call to serve in the Air Force at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines.
Joe enjoyed 59 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Mary Ann. Joe and Mary Ann’s professional partnership resulted in numerous books, TV and national conferences. Joe practiced medicine in Redlands, CA for 20 years before a move to Healdsburg, CA where his focus shifted from delivering babies to writing and Gynecology. He was active in numerous local organizations and was President of the Healdsburg Food Pantry for eight years. Upon retirement, Joe and Mary Ann loved morning vineyard walks with their beloved dachshunds. After travels throughout the United States and the world, they made their final move to San Mateo. Joe enjoyed gardening, animals and visiting museums with Mary Ann.
Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dr. Joseph and Frances Mayo. He is remembered by his loving wife Mary Ann; his son Joey (Mary) and daughter Malika (Mark); his sisters Carolee White and Marilyn Mayo; his grandchildren Genny and Coleman.
There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Joe’s life. Special thanks are given to Sutter Care at Home - San Mateo Hospice.
