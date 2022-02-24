Joyce T. Peters

Joyce Trail Peters, age 92, died peacefully on January 17, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA. She was born in the Bay Area on December 31, 1929 to Leo H. and Edith L. Trail. After high school she went to Whitworth College in Spokane, WA where she met her husband, Richard V. Peters, and they were married on August 27, 1949.
Joyce & Richard moved to Healdsburg in 1951. Joyce was the church organist at the Federated Church for many years and sang in the church choir. She was also the pianist for the Healdsburg Jr. & Sr. High choirs and also worked in the high school library for many years as an assistant.
Joyce & Richard were both singers and traveled through Europe three times with a Santa Rosa group, the Northern California Chamber Chorale. Mom and dad loved to travel, whether it was by cruise ship, river boat, or land trip, and they saw the World! After dad died in 2011, mom continued to cruise by herself as much as could, for as long as she could.
She is survived by two children – son Eric, daughter-in-law Bobbie; daughter Jann Allen, son-in-law Jim Ward; grandchildren – Ryan Peters, Casie Curtis & Joshua Allen; great-grandchildren – Rylie & Kade Peters, Carmine & Cassius Curtis.
Private graveside services will be held.
