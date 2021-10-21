Heaven gained an angel on October 9, 2021 when Kelly Anne Lynch passed away. She was born in Phoenix, AZ on September 23, 1983 and moved to Healdsburg just prior to starting high school. She graduated from Healdsburg High School in 2002. The family would like to thank all of the teachers and friends from HHS who made up Kelly's high school experience. Kelly is survived by her parents of Healdsburg, Mike and Gail Lynch. Her big brother Hyman, wife-Rachelle, and niece-Bella Lynch are also current residents of Healdsburg. Kelly is also survived by her brother Sean, and nephew Jakob Lynch. The family is planning a celebration in memory of Kelly's life and details will be forthcoming. If you are interested in participating please email rachellelynch555@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Make a Wish foundation in Kelly's honor.
SoCoNews Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.