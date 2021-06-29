Linda Kong, our beloved sister and aunt, peacefully joined our Heavenly Father on June 17th in Sacramento, California surrounded by her family and the love of her friends at the age of 67.
Linda was born December 23,1953, in Hong Kong. Her father migrated to the United States in 1957 to establish himself so that he could bring his family for a better life. Together with their mother, Linda and her three siblings remained in Hong Kong, attended Catholic school and prepared to immigrate to the United States. The family immigrated to the United States to join their father in Ukiah, California in 1968. Her youngest sister Nancy was born shortly after in 1969.
After graduating from Ukiah High School, Linda continued her education at Mendocino College and took courses in business. For over 30 years, Linda worked in the family’s two grocery stores; first at State Market in Ukiah and then at Penny Fair Market in Cloverdale. Linda worked as the store’s manager, did all the grocery ordering, stocked shelves and cashier. When the family business closed, she worked as a cashier at Ray’s Market also in Cloverdale. She adored her customers who she considered her friends. She worked incredibly hard throughout her life, but the physical nature of the work took a toll on her body and she was forced to retire.
During retirement and throughout her life, Linda enjoyed going to casinos, playing the penny slots, and spending time with her friends. Linda missed her customers, so she volunteered at the Cloverdale Senior Center where she was volunteer of the month because of her infectious smile and happy demeanor. She loved watching Korean dramas and documentaries and listening to her favorite 70’s music stations. Linda also loved taking drives, and explored new and old places. Linda loved sharing food with friends and family, whether it was her favorite dim sum, going out to a restaurant or a simple home cooked meal.
Linda was predeceased by her parents Leung and Suey Lan Kong. She is survived by her siblings Juliana & Benson Shi, Eddie Kong, Judy & Victor Lee, and Nancy & David Kong-Vasquez. Linda was also the loving auntie to Brian Stoddard, Jessica Lee, Derrick & Marilyn Lee, Sara, Jaydon and Brendan Vasquez and great auntie to Devin Stoddard.
Linda will forever be remembered for her ever present smile, generosity and kindness. She will forever be in our hearts.
Funeral Services
Friday, July 2nd 9:30am - 11am
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, California
Procession and burial services will immediately follow:
Look San Chinese Cemetery
4650 Callan Blvd
Daly City, California
For those unable to attend in person, a private live broadcast will be available. Please email LindaKongService@gmail.com for an access link no later than July 1st.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Linda Kong to: American Kidney Fund: www.kidneyfund.org or American Kidney Fund, ℅ In Memory of Linda Kong, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
