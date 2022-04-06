Marguerite Frances O’Hair (Grubb) passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. Marge grew up in Gridley, CA, attended Chico State, and graduated with a degree in English and a teaching credential. She met Don O’Hair in Chico and knew on their 2nd date he was the one. They were married in 1950 and had five children. Marge taught elementary school in Eureka and Windsor for twenty-five years.
Don and Marge moved to Healdsburg in 1971 and often said it was the best move they ever made. They embraced their new hometown where they made life-long friends and could not imagine living anywhere else.
Marge was a voracious reader, loved poetry and college football. She supported her children and their many activities. Each summer she took her children and many of their friends camping on the Eel River. In recent years her children would often wonder how she found the time, with a full-time job, to attend every sporting event, school play, have dinner on the table every night with a homemade dessert, and somehow make it all fun.
She was preceded in death by Don O’Hair, her husband of 66 years; brothers Earl and Jim and is survived by her children Robert (Emily); Anne Johnson (Stephen); Mark (Margaret); Tom (Evelyn); Janet (Simon dec.); and grandchildren Patrick; Peter; Lindsay; Tim; Mark; Shannon; Sam; Stephanie; and great-grandchildren Jack; Edward; Cooper; Fitzpatrick; Mark.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marge’s memory to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403, or the charity of your choice.
