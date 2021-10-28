Marietta Jager

Of Marietta's School of Dance (AKA Rita Gonzalez)
Marietta (9/15/40-10/18/21) born in Minot, North Dakota and moved to California to teach Dance at Authur Murray Dance Studio. She left dance for a time after being hit by a drunk driver which left her with a fused neck and lots to overcome. What helped was dance. She returned to dance and later opened Marietta’s School of Dance in Healdsburg, California where she enjoyed teaching so many students for 18 years. After another car accident in Healdsburg, she gave up her studio and struggled with mobility in her later years but never gave up her love of dance! She moved to AZ 5.5 years ago and would often run the exercises classes at her retirement home and even when confined to a chair, her ballet and jazz hands were ever prevalent!
After two back-to-back strokes in June/July of 2021 she struggled with many things including her ability to swallow and to walk. She refused to give up her mobility and fell and broke a hip which was the catalyst to her passing.
She passed away in Chandler, AZ with her children Michael Gonzalez and Michelle Renee Merla by her side. She leaves behind her children, three grandchildren, Ellian Gonzalez, Trenton Merla and Talia Merla and her dear sister Ardis Wooning and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at a Dance Studio in Santa Rosa with close family and friends. In Lieu of flowers or cards please, Dance Often!
